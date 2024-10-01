BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO C Bradford Richmond bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 27.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $1,049,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $2,602,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $1,228,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

