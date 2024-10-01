Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Aramark stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $75,477,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 822.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,737 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after acquiring an additional 923,683 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Aramark by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,209,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,087,000 after acquiring an additional 746,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aramark by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,977,000 after purchasing an additional 720,738 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

