Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,480.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,524 shares of company stock worth $2,222,784. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Repay by 15.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Repay has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

