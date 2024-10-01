Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

