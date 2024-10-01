Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,974 shares of company stock worth $7,272,256. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Paylocity by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $164.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.54. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $206.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

