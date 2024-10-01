Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

