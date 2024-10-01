Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 27th. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the retailer will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $16.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.89 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $886.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $871.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $818.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.