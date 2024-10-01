Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $59.13 on Monday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 342,201 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

