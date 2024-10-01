Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %
INTU stock opened at $621.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $634.62 and a 200-day moving average of $630.21. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.