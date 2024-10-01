Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 201,172 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 78,727 call options.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $42.68.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,009,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,619 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,477,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 30.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.