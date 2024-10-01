Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $84.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $5,115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

