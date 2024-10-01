NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

