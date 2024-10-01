Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

