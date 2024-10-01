The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Union Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Union by 89.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

