Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Shares Up 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 543 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 8.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.