AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

