AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.