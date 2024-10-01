ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.63 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

