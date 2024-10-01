Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.57.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CBRL
Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.2 %
CBRL stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.