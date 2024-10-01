Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,263,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,636,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.