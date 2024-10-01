MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,566.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 659,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,961,783 in the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

