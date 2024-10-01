Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $1,416,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 197,125 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $3,962,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

