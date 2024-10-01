uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in uniQure by 4.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in uniQure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 640,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 133.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 350,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.95. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

