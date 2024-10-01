Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Up 4.3%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 408,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 628,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Desjardins cut Victoria Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Victoria Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

