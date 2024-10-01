Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Down 28.6%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 17,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 31,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.19).

Vector Capital Stock Down 28.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 million, a PE ratio of 333.33 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

