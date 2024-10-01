StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

