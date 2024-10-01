UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

