UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.79.
About UTStarcom
