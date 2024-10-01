LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

LendingTree Stock Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

