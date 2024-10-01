iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 200,446 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.38.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.
