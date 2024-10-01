NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Trading 9.1% Higher

NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

NWF Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

