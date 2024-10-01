Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Trading Up 4.6%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Telecom Italia Stock Up 4.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.
About Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.
