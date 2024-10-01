JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading 4.6% Higher

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 248.61 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.18). 1,209,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 221,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($3.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.52 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

