Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Archon Co. (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Archon Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Archon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.