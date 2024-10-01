Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Archon Co. (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
Archon Stock Down 4.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.
Archon Company Profile
Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts.
