Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$15.89. 147,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 154,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.41.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DND. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.81 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1082712 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.73%.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
