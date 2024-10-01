Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.14. 6,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

