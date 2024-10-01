Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.14. 6,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
