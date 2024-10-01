GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of GAINSCO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $103.10. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.
GAINSCO Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10.
GAINSCO Company Profile
GAINSCO, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GAINSCO
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for GAINSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAINSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.