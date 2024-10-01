Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after buying an additional 1,348,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,911,000.
Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.91.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
Featured Stories
