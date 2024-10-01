Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after buying an additional 1,348,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,911,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.