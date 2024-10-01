Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 13.9% in September

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 21.9 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

