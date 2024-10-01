Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 340,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.