Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Decreases By 10.8%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 209,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $428.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $444.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.14.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

