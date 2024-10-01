Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in September

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,964.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

FIVN stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9 has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

