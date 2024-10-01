CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CNFinance Stock Up 22.5 %
CNF opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.02. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 874.07, a quick ratio of 679.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
CNFinance Company Profile
