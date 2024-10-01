Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.