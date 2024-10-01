Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.