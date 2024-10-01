StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 14.6 %
NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%.
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.