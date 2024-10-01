Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

