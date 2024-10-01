Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

