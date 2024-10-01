Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTSO

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.