Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
