Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Coffee alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.