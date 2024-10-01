Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.