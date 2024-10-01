Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $326.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

